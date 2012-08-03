Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Friday Friday, August 3 Arsenal 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
All Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godoy Cruz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin (San Juan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Racing Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentinos Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 4 Velez Sarsfield v Argentinos Juniors (0010) Racing Club v Atletico Rafaela (1710) Colon (Santa Fe) v Lanus (1910) Quilmes v Boca Juniors (2115) Newell's Old Boys v Independiente (2320) Sunday, August 5 Godoy Cruz v All Boys (1810) San Lorenzo v San Martin (San Juan) (2010) River Plate v Atletico Belgrano (2215) Monday, August 6 Tigre v Estudiantes (2310)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.