April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Aldosivi 2 Racing Club 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Banfield 0 Lanus 2
Rosario Central 2 Velez Sarsfield 3
Saturday, April 9
Independiente 0 Olimpo 0
Defensa y Justicia 2 Temperley 1
Huracan 4 San Martin (San Juan) 3
River Plate 2 Sarmiento 2
Friday, April 8
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Patronato 2
Godoy Cruz 0 San Lorenzo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 10 6 2 2 18 9 20
2 Rosario Central 10 5 3 2 17 10 18
3 San Lorenzo 10 5 3 2 14 13 18
4 Arsenal 9 5 1 3 11 6 16
5 Independiente 10 4 4 2 12 8 16
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 5 1 3 10 10 16
7 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 0 5 17 17 15
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 2 4 18 21 14
9 Patronato 10 3 4 3 15 16 13
10 River Plate 10 2 4 4 17 18 10
11 Quilmes 9 2 4 3 14 17 10
12 Olimpo 10 2 3 5 7 12 9
13 Banfield 10 1 5 4 11 16 8
14 Belgrano 9 2 1 6 11 16 7
15 Sarmiento 10 1 4 5 7 15 7
Zone B
1 Lanus 10 8 1 1 19 5 25
2 Huracan 10 6 2 2 17 10 20
3 Estudiantes 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
4 Atletico Tucuman 9 6 1 2 14 9 19
5 Defensa y Justicia 10 5 1 4 21 12 16
6 San Martin (San Juan) 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
7 Racing Club 10 4 3 3 23 22 15
8 Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 10 6 14
9 Aldosivi 10 3 4 3 14 16 13
10 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 3 4 14 18 9
11 Temperley 10 2 3 5 9 14 9
12 Newell's Old Boys 10 1 5 4 13 17 8
13 Tigre 9 1 4 4 14 15 7
14 Atletico Rafaela 9 1 1 7 7 22 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 10 0 4 6 5 21 4
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 10
Belgrano v Gimnasia-La Plata (2310)
Tigre v Boca Juniors (2310)
Monday, April 11
Atletico Rafaela v Union (Santa Fe) (2200)
Quilmes v Arsenal (2200)
Tuesday, April 12
Estudiantes v Atletico Tucuman (0015)