March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 9
Godoy Cruz 1 San Lorenzo 1
Olimpo 1 Newell's Old Boys 0
River Plate 1 Arsenal 0
Saturday, March 8
Velez Sarsfield 3 Atletico Belgrano 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Lanus 2
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Estudiantes 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 4 2 1 8 5 14
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 7 4 1 2 13 9 13
3 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 7 5 13
4 Estudiantes 7 3 3 1 5 3 12
5 Godoy Cruz 7 3 2 2 10 7 11
6 River Plate 7 3 2 2 6 6 11
7 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 4 1 12 12 10
8 Olimpo 7 3 1 3 5 5 10
9 Lanus 7 3 1 3 9 11 10
10 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 2 3 2 9 7 9
11 Newell's Old Boys 7 2 3 2 9 7 9
12 Atletico Rafaela 7 2 3 2 8 8 9
13 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 2 3 4 6 8
14 Boca Juniors 6 2 1 3 5 5 7
15 Tigre 6 1 4 1 1 1 7
16 Rosario Central 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
17 All Boys 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
17 Quilmes 6 2 0 4 3 6 6
19 Arsenal 7 2 0 5 6 10 6
20 Racing Club 6 1 1 4 5 7 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 10
Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030)
Quilmes v All Boys (2215)
Tuesday, March 11
Rosario Central v Tigre (0030)