March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, March 9 Godoy Cruz 1 San Lorenzo 1 Olimpo 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 River Plate 1 Arsenal 0 Saturday, March 8 Velez Sarsfield 3 Atletico Belgrano 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Lanus 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Estudiantes 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 4 2 1 8 5 14 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 7 4 1 2 13 9 13 3 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 7 5 13 4 Estudiantes 7 3 3 1 5 3 12 5 Godoy Cruz 7 3 2 2 10 7 11 6 River Plate 7 3 2 2 6 6 11 7 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 4 1 12 12 10 8 Olimpo 7 3 1 3 5 5 10 9 Lanus 7 3 1 3 9 11 10 10 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 11 Newell's Old Boys 7 2 3 2 9 7 9 12 Atletico Rafaela 7 2 3 2 8 8 9 13 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 2 3 4 6 8 14 Boca Juniors 6 2 1 3 5 5 7 15 Tigre 6 1 4 1 1 1 7 16 Rosario Central 6 2 1 3 6 8 7 17 All Boys 6 1 3 2 3 6 6 17 Quilmes 6 2 0 4 3 6 6 19 Arsenal 7 2 0 5 6 10 6 20 Racing Club 6 1 1 4 5 7 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 10 Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030) Quilmes v All Boys (2215) Tuesday, March 11 Rosario Central v Tigre (0030)