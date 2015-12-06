Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Argentine championship play-offs 2nd Round second leg matches on Sunday
Play-offs, Copa Sudamericana Play-off, 2nd Round
Sunday, December 6
Estudiantes - Olimpo 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
First leg: Olimpo - Estudiantes 0-1. Estudiantes win 5-0 on aggregate.
Play-offs, Copa Sudamericana Play-off, 2nd Round
Saturday, December 5
Belgrano - Colon (Santa Fe) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
First leg: Colon (Santa Fe) - Belgrano 0-1. Belgrano win 2-1 on aggregate.
Banfield - Aldosivi 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
First leg: Aldosivi - Banfield 2-3. Banfield win 4-3 on aggregate.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Play-offs, Copa Sudamericana Play-off, 2nd Round
Monday, December 7
Gimnasia-La Plata v Lanus (0030)