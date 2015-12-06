Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Argentine championship play-offs 2nd Round second leg matches on Sunday Play-offs, Copa Sudamericana Play-off, 2nd Round Sunday, December 6 Estudiantes - Olimpo 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Olimpo - Estudiantes 0-1. Estudiantes win 5-0 on aggregate. Play-offs, Copa Sudamericana Play-off, 2nd Round Saturday, December 5 Belgrano - Colon (Santa Fe) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Colon (Santa Fe) - Belgrano 0-1. Belgrano win 2-1 on aggregate. Banfield - Aldosivi 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Aldosivi - Banfield 2-3. Banfield win 4-3 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Play-offs, Copa Sudamericana Play-off, 2nd Round Monday, December 7 Gimnasia-La Plata v Lanus (0030)