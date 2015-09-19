Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
Newell's Old Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Aldosivi 0 Huracan 0
Argentinos Juniors 1 Boca Juniors 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Tigre 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Rosario Central 3
Independiente 2 Nueva Chicago 1
Friday, September 18
Sarmiento 2 Defensa y Justicia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 25 17 4 4 42 20 55
2 San Lorenzo 24 15 5 4 35 14 50
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 25 13 10 2 35 21 49
4 Independiente 25 11 11 3 35 20 44
5 Racing Club 23 12 7 4 30 19 43
6 River Plate 23 11 8 4 42 25 41
7 Tigre 25 11 8 6 27 20 41
8 Banfield 24 11 7 6 31 23 40
9 Belgrano 24 11 6 7 27 20 39
10 Estudiantes 24 10 9 5 25 23 39
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 25 10 7 8 34 29 37
12 Lanus 24 9 9 6 27 21 36
13 Quilmes 24 9 6 9 30 30 33
14 Union (Santa Fe) 24 7 11 6 33 32 32
15 San Martin (San Juan) 25 7 11 7 30 30 32
16 Newell's Old Boys 25 7 9 9 20 24 30
17 Aldosivi 25 8 6 11 29 35 30
18 Temperley 24 6 11 7 16 17 29
19 Argentinos Juniors 25 7 8 10 28 33 29
20 Defensa y Justicia 24 7 6 11 25 27 27
21 Sarmiento 25 6 9 10 21 26 27
22 Olimpo 24 5 11 8 15 19 26
23 Velez Sarsfield 24 6 7 11 25 32 25
24 Huracan 25 5 10 10 24 32 25
25 Godoy Cruz 24 6 7 11 22 32 25
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 24 4 12 8 18 26 24
27 Atletico Rafaela 24 4 9 11 25 41 21
28 Arsenal 24 4 5 15 18 37 17
29 Nueva Chicago 25 2 8 15 15 34 14
30 Crucero del Norte 24 3 5 16 20 42 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, September 19
Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes (2330)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Arsenal v Olimpo (1800)
Banfield v Crucero del Norte (1900)
Union (Santa Fe) v Temperley (2010)
River Plate v Lanus (2115)
Monday, September 21
San Lorenzo v Racing Club (0030)
Belgrano v Atletico Rafaela (2300)
Tuesday, September 22
Quilmes v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)