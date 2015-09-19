Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 Newell's Old Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Aldosivi 0 Huracan 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Boca Juniors 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Tigre 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Rosario Central 3 Independiente 2 Nueva Chicago 1 Friday, September 18 Sarmiento 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 25 17 4 4 42 20 55 2 San Lorenzo 24 15 5 4 35 14 50 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 25 13 10 2 35 21 49 4 Independiente 25 11 11 3 35 20 44 5 Racing Club 23 12 7 4 30 19 43 6 River Plate 23 11 8 4 42 25 41 7 Tigre 25 11 8 6 27 20 41 8 Banfield 24 11 7 6 31 23 40 9 Belgrano 24 11 6 7 27 20 39 10 Estudiantes 24 10 9 5 25 23 39 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 25 10 7 8 34 29 37 12 Lanus 24 9 9 6 27 21 36 13 Quilmes 24 9 6 9 30 30 33 14 Union (Santa Fe) 24 7 11 6 33 32 32 15 San Martin (San Juan) 25 7 11 7 30 30 32 16 Newell's Old Boys 25 7 9 9 20 24 30 17 Aldosivi 25 8 6 11 29 35 30 18 Temperley 24 6 11 7 16 17 29 19 Argentinos Juniors 25 7 8 10 28 33 29 20 Defensa y Justicia 24 7 6 11 25 27 27 21 Sarmiento 25 6 9 10 21 26 27 22 Olimpo 24 5 11 8 15 19 26 23 Velez Sarsfield 24 6 7 11 25 32 25 24 Huracan 25 5 10 10 24 32 25 25 Godoy Cruz 24 6 7 11 22 32 25 26 Colon (Santa Fe) 24 4 12 8 18 26 24 27 Atletico Rafaela 24 4 9 11 25 41 21 28 Arsenal 24 4 5 15 18 37 17 29 Nueva Chicago 25 2 8 15 15 34 14 30 Crucero del Norte 24 3 5 16 20 42 14 1-2: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Saturday, September 19 Velez Sarsfield v Estudiantes (2330) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 Arsenal v Olimpo (1800) Banfield v Crucero del Norte (1900) Union (Santa Fe) v Temperley (2010) River Plate v Lanus (2115) Monday, September 21 San Lorenzo v Racing Club (0030) Belgrano v Atletico Rafaela (2300) Tuesday, September 22 Quilmes v Colon (Santa Fe) (0010)