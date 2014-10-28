Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 27
Arsenal 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Sunday, October 26
Atletico Rafaela 1 River Plate 2
Boca Juniors 2 Defensa y justicia 0
Estudiantes 1 Quilmes 0
Lanus 1 San Lorenzo 0
Saturday, October 25
Olimpo 1 Racing Club 1
Independiente 3 Tigre 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 Godoy Cruz 2
Velez Sarsfield 1 Banfield 0
Friday, October 24
Belgrano 1 Rosario Central 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 13 9 4 0 28 7 31
2 Lanus 13 8 3 2 20 12 27
3 Independiente 13 8 2 3 24 19 26
4 Racing Club 13 7 2 4 22 16 23
5 Boca Juniors 13 7 2 4 17 15 23
6 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 16 13 20
7 Estudiantes 13 6 2 5 16 16 20
8 Atletico Rafaela 13 5 4 4 15 14 19
9 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 6 3 14 16 18
10 Arsenal 13 5 3 5 13 15 18
11 Tigre 13 5 2 6 19 16 17
12 Rosario Central 13 5 1 7 17 19 16
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 3 5 5 9 11 14
14 San Lorenzo 13 4 2 7 13 17 14
15 Godoy Cruz 13 3 5 5 21 27 14
16 Banfield 13 3 4 6 14 16 13
17 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 13 19 13
18 Defensa y justicia 13 3 3 7 16 24 12
19 Olimpo 13 2 4 7 8 16 10
20 Quilmes 13 1 6 6 13 20 9
1: Copa Libertadores