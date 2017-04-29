Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, April 28 Quilmes 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 21 13 6 2 45 18 45 2 Newell's Old Boys 21 12 6 3 30 13 42 3 Estudiantes 21 11 6 4 35 20 39 4 Racing Club 21 12 3 6 39 26 39 5 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 21 12 3 6 22 15 39 7 San Lorenzo 21 11 4 6 36 27 37 8 Banfield 21 11 3 7 29 25 36 9 Independiente 20 9 7 4 22 12 34 10 Gimnasia-La Plata 21 9 7 5 20 14 34 11 Talleres 22 9 6 7 22 18 33 ------------------------- 12 Rosario Central 21 8 7 6 25 20 31 13 Lanus 21 8 6 7 23 22 30 14 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27 15 Defensa y Justicia 20 7 6 7 17 18 27 16 Union (Santa Fe) 21 7 6 8 21 25 27 17 Godoy Cruz 21 8 2 11 22 28 26 18 Velez Sarsfield 21 7 4 10 19 30 25 19 Olimpo 21 5 9 7 20 21 24 20 Atletico Rafaela 21 6 6 9 19 20 24 21 Patronato 21 6 6 9 22 28 24 22 Temperley 21 6 6 9 17 25 24 23 Quilmes 22 6 4 12 15 33 22 24 Huracan 21 4 9 8 16 20 21 25 Sarmiento 21 5 6 10 20 25 21 26 Tigre 21 5 6 10 25 32 21 27 San Martin (San Juan) 21 4 9 8 17 30 21 28 Aldosivi 21 4 8 9 13 24 20 29 Belgrano 21 2 8 11 12 24 14 30 Arsenal 21 2 5 14 16 39 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Independiente v Estudiantes (0015) Gimnasia-La Plata v San Lorenzo (1900) Huracan v Newell's Old Boys (1900) Sarmiento v Colon (Santa Fe) (1910) Tigre v Banfield (2120) Temperley v Racing Club (2300) Union (Santa Fe) v Patronato (2330) Sunday, April 30 Godoy Cruz v San Martin (San Juan) (1900) Rosario Central v Aldosivi (2000) Boca Juniors v Arsenal (2210) Olimpo v Atletico Rafaela (2230)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.