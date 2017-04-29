April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 29
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 San Lorenzo 1
Huracan 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Sarmiento 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 4
Tigre 0 Banfield 1
Friday, April 28
Independiente 2 Estudiantes 2
Quilmes 1 Talleres 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 21 13 6 2 45 18 45
2 Newell's Old Boys 22 13 6 3 31 13 45
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 13 3 6 26 15 42
4 Estudiantes 22 11 7 4 37 22 40
5 San Lorenzo 22 12 4 6 37 27 40
-------------------------
6 Racing Club 21 12 3 6 39 26 39
7 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39
8 Banfield 22 12 3 7 30 25 39
9 Independiente 21 9 8 4 24 14 35
10 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 9 7 6 20 15 34
11 Talleres 22 9 6 7 22 18 33
-------------------------
12 Rosario Central 21 8 7 6 25 20 31
13 Lanus 21 8 6 7 23 22 30
14 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27
15 Defensa y Justicia 20 7 6 7 17 18 27
16 Union (Santa Fe) 21 7 6 8 21 25 27
17 Godoy Cruz 21 8 2 11 22 28 26
18 Velez Sarsfield 21 7 4 10 19 30 25
19 Olimpo 21 5 9 7 20 21 24
20 Atletico Rafaela 21 6 6 9 19 20 24
21 Patronato 21 6 6 9 22 28 24
22 Temperley 21 6 6 9 17 25 24
23 Quilmes 22 6 4 12 15 33 22
24 Huracan 22 4 9 9 16 21 21
25 Tigre 22 5 6 11 25 33 21
26 Sarmiento 22 5 6 11 20 29 21
27 San Martin (San Juan) 21 4 9 8 17 30 21
28 Aldosivi 21 4 8 9 13 24 20
29 Belgrano 21 2 8 11 12 24 14
30 Arsenal 21 2 5 14 16 39 11
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, April 29
Temperley v Racing Club (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 29
Union (Santa Fe) v Patronato (2330)
Sunday, April 30
Godoy Cruz v San Martin (San Juan) (1900)
Rosario Central v Aldosivi (2000)
Boca Juniors v Arsenal (2210)
Olimpo v Atletico Rafaela (2230)