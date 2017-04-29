April 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 29 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 San Lorenzo 1 Huracan 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Sarmiento 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 Tigre 0 Banfield 1 Friday, April 28 Independiente 2 Estudiantes 2 Quilmes 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 21 13 6 2 45 18 45 2 Newell's Old Boys 22 13 6 3 31 13 45 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 13 3 6 26 15 42 4 Estudiantes 22 11 7 4 37 22 40 5 San Lorenzo 22 12 4 6 37 27 40 ------------------------- 6 Racing Club 21 12 3 6 39 26 39 7 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39 8 Banfield 22 12 3 7 30 25 39 9 Independiente 21 9 8 4 24 14 35 10 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 9 7 6 20 15 34 11 Talleres 22 9 6 7 22 18 33 ------------------------- 12 Rosario Central 21 8 7 6 25 20 31 13 Lanus 21 8 6 7 23 22 30 14 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27 15 Defensa y Justicia 20 7 6 7 17 18 27 16 Union (Santa Fe) 21 7 6 8 21 25 27 17 Godoy Cruz 21 8 2 11 22 28 26 18 Velez Sarsfield 21 7 4 10 19 30 25 19 Olimpo 21 5 9 7 20 21 24 20 Atletico Rafaela 21 6 6 9 19 20 24 21 Patronato 21 6 6 9 22 28 24 22 Temperley 21 6 6 9 17 25 24 23 Quilmes 22 6 4 12 15 33 22 24 Huracan 22 4 9 9 16 21 21 25 Tigre 22 5 6 11 25 33 21 26 Sarmiento 22 5 6 11 20 29 21 27 San Martin (San Juan) 21 4 9 8 17 30 21 28 Aldosivi 21 4 8 9 13 24 20 29 Belgrano 21 2 8 11 12 24 14 30 Arsenal 21 2 5 14 16 39 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Temperley v Racing Club (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Union (Santa Fe) v Patronato (2330) Sunday, April 30 Godoy Cruz v San Martin (San Juan) (1900) Rosario Central v Aldosivi (2000) Boca Juniors v Arsenal (2210) Olimpo v Atletico Rafaela (2230)