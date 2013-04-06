April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 6
Godoy Cruz 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Tigre 1 Atletico Rafaela 3
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 San Lorenzo 1
Friday, April 5
All Boys 2 Independiente 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 7 5 2 0 13 3 17
2 Newell's Old Boys 7 5 1 1 12 7 16
3 Godoy Cruz 8 4 3 1 9 6 15
4 River Plate 7 4 1 2 8 7 13
5 Quilmes 7 3 3 1 15 10 12
6 Atletico Rafaela 8 3 3 2 13 9 12
7 Arsenal 7 3 3 1 9 7 12
8 All Boys 8 3 2 3 10 8 11
9 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
10 San Lorenzo 8 2 4 2 5 4 10
11 Tigre 8 3 1 4 12 13 10
12 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 4 2 6 7 10
13 Velez Sarsfield 8 2 3 3 6 5 9
14 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
15 Independiente 8 2 2 4 5 8 8
16 Boca Juniors 7 1 4 2 7 10 7
17 Argentinos Juniors 8 1 3 4 4 9 6
18 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 1 2 4 9 15 5
19 Estudiantes 7 0 3 4 8 14 3
20 San Martin (San Juan) 7 0 3 4 6 14 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 6
Quilmes v San Martin (San Juan) (2320)
Sunday, April 7
Racing Club v River Plate (1715)
Newell's Old Boys v Colon (Santa Fe) (2110)
Boca Juniors v Lanus (2315)
Monday, April 8
Arsenal v Estudiantes (2315)