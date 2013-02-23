Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Quilmes 3
Friday, February 22
Estudiantes 1 San Lorenzo 1
Argentinos Juniors 1 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
2 Quilmes 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
3 River Plate 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
4 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
5 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
6 Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
7 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
7 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
9 San Lorenzo 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
9 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Independiente 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
12 Racing Club 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
14 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
15 All Boys 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
17 Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
18 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
20 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 23
All Boys v Boca Juniors (2215)
Lanus v Velez Sarsfield (2315)
Sunday, February 24
Atletico Rafaela v Godoy Cruz (2000)
Independiente v Racing Club (2000)
Atletico Belgrano v Colon (Santa Fe) (2100)
River Plate v Tigre (2315)
Tuesday, February 26
San Martin (San Juan) v Newell's Old Boys (0115)