Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Lanus 0 Belgrano 0 Sunday, February 22 Temperley 0 Boca Juniors 2 Aldosivi 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Independiente 1 Sarmiento 1 Nueva Chicago 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 River Plate 2 Quilmes 2 Saturday, February 21 Olimpo 0 Racing Club 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Crucero del Norte 1 Estudiantes 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Huracan 1 Arsenal 0 Rosario Central 2 Tigre 1 Friday, February 20 Atletico Rafaela 1 Banfield 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 3 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 5 River Plate 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 6 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 6 Belgrano 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 8 Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 9 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 10 Lanus 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 11 Banfield 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 12 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 13 Defensa y justicia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 14 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 15 Huracan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 16 Temperley 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 17 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 18 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 18 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 20 Crucero del Norte 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 20 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 23 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 24 Nueva Chicago 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 25 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 25 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 27 Sarmiento 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 28 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 29 Aldosivi 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 30 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, February 24 Defensa y justicia v San Lorenzo (0010)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.