May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 4
Arsenal 0 Quilmes 1
Sunday, May 3
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Belgrano 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 Defensa y justicia 1
Banfield 1 Independiente 1
Boca Juniors 2 River Plate 0
Tigre 2 Nueva Chicago 0
Saturday, May 2
Argentinos Juniors 0 Aldosivi 1
Racing Club 2 Lanus 0
Rosario Central 1 Huracan 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Olimpo 0 Estudiantes 0
San Lorenzo 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 11 8 3 0 20 5 27
2 San Lorenzo 11 8 0 3 17 6 24
-------------------------
3 River Plate 11 7 3 1 24 15 24
4 Belgrano 11 7 2 2 17 9 23
5 Rosario Central 11 6 5 0 17 10 23
6 Tigre 11 6 3 2 13 8 21
7 Racing Club 11 5 5 1 15 6 20
8 Aldosivi 11 5 3 3 15 13 18
9 Newell's Old Boys 11 5 3 3 12 10 18
10 Banfield 11 5 2 4 15 14 17
11 Independiente 11 3 6 2 16 12 15
12 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15
13 Union (Santa Fe) 11 3 6 2 15 14 15
14 Lanus 11 4 3 4 12 13 15
15 Argentinos Juniors 11 3 5 3 9 11 14
16 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 4 3 13 12 13
17 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 13 14 13
18 Estudiantes 11 3 4 4 11 15 13
19 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 3 5 11 12 12
20 Temperley 10 3 3 4 7 9 12
21 Quilmes 11 3 3 5 13 18 12
22 Godoy Cruz 11 3 3 5 12 18 12
23 Defensa y justicia 11 2 4 5 9 12 10
24 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 2 4 4 8 13 10
25 Huracan 11 2 2 7 10 15 8
26 Atletico Rafaela 11 1 5 5 9 16 8
27 Crucero del Norte 10 1 3 6 5 12 6
28 Olimpo 11 0 6 5 2 10 6
29 Arsenal 11 1 3 7 8 18 6
30 Nueva Chicago 11 0 5 6 7 16 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, May 5
Crucero del Norte v Colon (Santa Fe) (0000)
Temperley v San Martin (San Juan) (0010)