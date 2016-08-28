Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Tigre 0 Estudiantes 3 Saturday, August 27 Atletico Tucuman 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Velez Sarsfield 0 Racing Club 1 Talleres 1 Rosario Central 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 Friday, August 26 Godoy Cruz 1 Huracan 0 Sarmiento 1 Arsenal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Regular 1 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sarmiento 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Talleres 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Rosario Central 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Aldosivi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patronato 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temperley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 43 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 43 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 43 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 47 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 48 Tigre 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Still being played (GMT): Sunday, August 28 Belgrano v Independiente (1900) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 28 Union (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (1915) River Plate v Banfield (2100) Lanus v Boca Juniors (2300) Monday, August 29 Aldosivi v Colon (Santa Fe) (2200) Tuesday, August 30 Temperley v Patronato (0015)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.