Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
Godoy Cruz 1 All Boys 1
San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Saturday, August 4
Newell's Old Boys 0 Independiente 0
Arsenal 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 0
Quilmes 3 Boca Juniors 0
Racing Club 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Friday, August 3
Velez Sarsfield 3 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
1 Quilmes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Independiente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Lanus 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 5
River Plate v Atletico Belgrano (2215)
Monday, August 6
Tigre v Estudiantes (2310)