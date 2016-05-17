May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 16
Banfield 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Patronato 1 Olimpo 0
Sunday, May 15
Estudiantes 3 Boca Juniors 1
Aldosivi 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Argentinos Juniors 1 Lanus 1
Rosario Central 1 Quilmes 1
Sarmiento 0 Tigre 1
Temperley 2 Newell's Old Boys 0
Saturday, May 14
Independiente 2 Arsenal 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 2
Godoy Cruz 1 Belgrano 0
River Plate 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Friday, May 13
Atletico Tucuman 3 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Defensa y Justicia 2 Racing Club 1
Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 15 10 3 2 27 12 33
2 San Lorenzo 15 10 3 2 22 15 33
3 Independiente 15 6 6 3 19 12 24
4 Arsenal 15 7 3 5 19 14 24
5 Velez Sarsfield 15 7 2 6 20 19 23
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 6 4 5 16 19 22
7 Rosario Central 15 5 5 5 19 15 20
8 Patronato 15 5 4 6 19 23 19
9 River Plate 15 4 6 5 20 20 18
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 2 8 21 28 17
11 Quilmes 15 3 6 6 21 29 15
12 Banfield 15 2 8 5 14 19 14
13 Sarmiento 15 3 5 7 9 18 14
14 Belgrano 15 3 4 8 20 24 13
15 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 11 19 13
Zone B
1 Lanus 15 12 2 1 27 7 38
2 Estudiantes 15 9 4 2 24 10 31
3 Atletico Tucuman 15 9 3 3 25 17 30
4 Defensa y Justicia 15 7 3 5 25 16 24
5 Huracan 15 6 4 5 18 14 22
6 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 23 21 21
7 Racing Club 15 5 6 4 27 26 21
8 San Martin (San Juan) 15 5 5 5 21 20 20
9 Boca Juniors 15 5 4 6 15 13 19
10 Tigre 15 4 5 6 19 17 17
11 Aldosivi 15 4 5 6 19 26 17
12 Temperley 15 4 4 7 14 19 16
13 Newell's Old Boys 15 2 7 6 14 20 13
14 Atletico Rafaela 15 2 3 10 14 30 9
15 Argentinos Juniors 15 1 6 8 9 29 9