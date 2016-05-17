May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, May 16 Banfield 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Patronato 1 Olimpo 0 Sunday, May 15 Estudiantes 3 Boca Juniors 1 Aldosivi 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Lanus 1 Rosario Central 1 Quilmes 1 Sarmiento 0 Tigre 1 Temperley 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Saturday, May 14 Independiente 2 Arsenal 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Belgrano 0 River Plate 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Friday, May 13 Atletico Tucuman 3 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Defensa y Justicia 2 Racing Club 1 Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 15 10 3 2 27 12 33 2 San Lorenzo 15 10 3 2 22 15 33 3 Independiente 15 6 6 3 19 12 24 4 Arsenal 15 7 3 5 19 14 24 5 Velez Sarsfield 15 7 2 6 20 19 23 6 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 6 4 5 16 19 22 7 Rosario Central 15 5 5 5 19 15 20 8 Patronato 15 5 4 6 19 23 19 9 River Plate 15 4 6 5 20 20 18 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 2 8 21 28 17 11 Quilmes 15 3 6 6 21 29 15 12 Banfield 15 2 8 5 14 19 14 13 Sarmiento 15 3 5 7 9 18 14 14 Belgrano 15 3 4 8 20 24 13 15 Olimpo 15 3 4 8 11 19 13 Zone B 1 Lanus 15 12 2 1 27 7 38 2 Estudiantes 15 9 4 2 24 10 31 3 Atletico Tucuman 15 9 3 3 25 17 30 4 Defensa y Justicia 15 7 3 5 25 16 24 5 Huracan 15 6 4 5 18 14 22 6 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 23 21 21 7 Racing Club 15 5 6 4 27 26 21 8 San Martin (San Juan) 15 5 5 5 21 20 20 9 Boca Juniors 15 5 4 6 15 13 19 10 Tigre 15 4 5 6 19 17 17 11 Aldosivi 15 4 5 6 19 26 17 12 Temperley 15 4 4 7 14 19 16 13 Newell's Old Boys 15 2 7 6 14 20 13 14 Atletico Rafaela 15 2 3 10 14 30 9 15 Argentinos Juniors 15 1 6 8 9 29 9