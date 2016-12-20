Soccer-Serbia lose CAS appeal over Kosovo admission to UEFA
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, December 19 Tigre 0 Atletico Tucuman 0 Quilmes 1 Temperley 0 Sunday, December 18 Olimpo 1 River Plate 2 Arsenal 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 2 Boca Juniors 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 2 San Lorenzo 2 Newell's Old Boys 6 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Saturday, December 17 Independiente 0 Banfield 1 Atletico Rafaela 3 Patronato 0 Estudiantes 1 Defensa y Justicia 2 Sarmiento 0 Aldosivi 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 0 Friday, December 16 Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Huracan 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 14 9 4 1 35 13 31 2 Newell's Old Boys 14 8 4 2 21 11 28 3 San Lorenzo 14 8 4 2 27 18 28 4 Estudiantes 14 8 3 3 23 13 27 ------------------------- 5 Banfield 14 8 3 3 19 14 27 6 Lanus 14 7 5 2 17 9 26 7 River Plate 14 6 4 4 22 17 22 8 Union (Santa Fe) 14 6 4 4 15 14 22 9 Independiente 14 6 4 4 11 10 22 10 Racing Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21 ------------------------- 11 Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20 12 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 6 2 6 13 13 20 13 Atletico Tucuman 14 5 4 5 16 15 19 14 Quilmes 14 5 4 5 11 18 19 15 Tigre 14 4 6 4 18 16 18 16 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 4 6 4 11 10 18 17 Patronato 14 5 3 6 13 14 18 18 Atletico Rafaela 14 5 2 7 13 13 17 19 Defensa y Justicia 14 4 5 5 12 14 17 20 Godoy Cruz 14 5 2 7 14 21 17 21 Sarmiento 14 4 4 6 13 15 16 22 Rosario Central 14 3 6 5 15 14 15 23 Olimpo 14 3 6 5 13 14 15 24 Velez Sarsfield 14 4 2 8 10 19 14 25 San Martin (San Juan) 14 3 5 6 14 26 14 26 Aldosivi 14 2 7 5 9 14 13 27 Temperley 14 3 4 7 7 17 13 28 Huracan 14 2 5 7 9 15 11 29 Belgrano 14 1 7 6 6 14 10 30 Arsenal 14 1 5 8 10 25 8 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.