Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Newell's Old Boys 0 Lanus 0
Saturday, December 6
Belgrano 4 Independiente 0
Atletico Rafaela 1 Arsenal 6
Banfield 2 Rosario Central 3
Olimpo 0 Defensa y justicia 0
Friday, December 5
Velez Sarsfield 0 San Lorenzo 2
Estudiantes 4 Tigre 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 18 12 2 4 29 16 38
-------------------------
2 River Plate 18 10 6 2 33 13 36
3 Lanus 19 10 5 4 28 23 35
4 Independiente 19 10 3 6 31 29 33
5 Boca Juniors 18 9 4 5 25 21 31
6 Estudiantes 19 9 4 6 23 23 31
7 Tigre 19 8 2 9 30 26 26
8 San Lorenzo 19 8 2 9 26 22 26
9 Arsenal 19 7 5 7 27 25 26
10 Belgrano 19 7 4 8 26 26 25
11 Velez Sarsfield 19 7 4 8 21 22 25
12 Newell's Old Boys 19 6 7 6 21 24 25
13 Atletico Rafaela 19 7 4 8 25 29 25
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 5 6 7 14 15 21
15 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 31 38 21
16 Rosario Central 19 6 3 10 21 28 21
17 Banfield 19 5 5 9 25 25 20
18 Defensa y justicia 19 5 5 9 19 30 20
19 Olimpo 19 4 7 8 15 22 19
20 Quilmes 18 2 6 10 17 30 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 7
Boca Juniors v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330)