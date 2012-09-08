Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 8
Atletico Rafaela 2 All Boys 1
Estudiantes 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
San Martin (San Juan) 4 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
2 Racing Club 5 3 2 0 9 3 11
3 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
4 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 4 0 11
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 2 0 7 4 11
6 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 6 6 11
7 Godoy Cruz 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
8 Quilmes 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
9 River Plate 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
10 Estudiantes 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
11 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
12 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
13 San Lorenzo 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
14 All Boys 6 1 3 2 9 10 6
15 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
16 Lanus 5 1 1 3 3 4 4
17 San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 0 5 6 11 3
18 Tigre 5 0 2 3 6 10 2
19 Independiente 5 0 2 3 1 6 2
20 Union (Santa Fe) 5 0 0 5 3 9 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 8
San Lorenzo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2320)
Sunday, September 9
Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (1910)
Atletico Belgrano v Racing Club (2100)
Independiente v Quilmes (2115)
River Plate v Newell's Old Boys (2315)
Monday, September 10
Union (Santa Fe) v Tigre (2010)
Lanus v Godoy Cruz (2215)