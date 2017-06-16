June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ------------------------- 6 Independiente 27 13 9 5 34 21 48 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 14 6 8 32 24 48 8 Estudiantes 27 13 8 6 41 26 47 9 Racing Club 27 14 4 9 44 37 46 10 Lanus 27 13 6 8 32 23 45 11 Rosario Central 27 11 9 7 35 24 42 ------------------------- 12 Talleres 27 11 7 9 31 25 40 13 Defensa y Justicia 27 11 7 9 24 21 40 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 27 10 7 10 23 23 37 15 Godoy Cruz 27 11 4 12 30 31 37 16 Atletico Rafaela 27 10 6 11 28 25 36 17 Olimpo 27 8 9 10 31 29 33 18 Temperley 27 9 6 12 27 35 33 19 Union (Santa Fe) 27 8 8 11 24 33 32 20 San Martin (San Juan) 27 7 11 9 26 36 32 21 Velez Sarsfield 27 9 5 13 25 38 32 22 Atletico Tucuman 27 8 7 12 32 35 31 23 Patronato 27 7 9 11 26 36 30 24 Huracan 27 5 10 12 22 28 25 25 Tigre 27 6 7 14 29 41 25 26 Sarmiento 27 6 7 14 26 41 25 27 Aldosivi 27 5 10 12 15 32 25 28 Arsenal 27 6 5 16 22 45 23 29 Quilmes 27 6 5 16 15 39 23 30 Belgrano 27 4 10 13 19 31 22 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, June 16 San Martin (San Juan) v Temperley (2045) Huracan v Union (Santa Fe) (2200) Talleres v Gimnasia-La Plata (2300) Saturday, June 17 Banfield v Rosario Central (0015) Arsenal v Godoy Cruz (1700) Estudiantes v Belgrano (1915) Atletico Rafaela v Quilmes (2015) Aldosivi v Boca Juniors (2045) Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2230) Sunday, June 18 Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (1700) Patronato v Tigre (1745) Independiente v Olimpo (1915) Defensa y Justicia v Atletico Tucuman (2000) River Plate v Racing Club (2015)