June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Thursday, June 15
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1
Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56
2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52
3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51
4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49
5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48
-------------------------
6 Independiente 27 13 9 5 34 21 48
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 14 6 8 32 24 48
8 Estudiantes 27 13 8 6 41 26 47
9 Racing Club 27 14 4 9 44 37 46
10 Lanus 27 13 6 8 32 23 45
11 Rosario Central 27 11 9 7 35 24 42
-------------------------
12 Talleres 27 11 7 9 31 25 40
13 Defensa y Justicia 27 11 7 9 24 21 40
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 27 10 7 10 23 23 37
15 Godoy Cruz 27 11 4 12 30 31 37
16 Atletico Rafaela 27 10 6 11 28 25 36
17 Olimpo 27 8 9 10 31 29 33
18 Temperley 27 9 6 12 27 35 33
19 Union (Santa Fe) 27 8 8 11 24 33 32
20 San Martin (San Juan) 27 7 11 9 26 36 32
21 Velez Sarsfield 27 9 5 13 25 38 32
22 Atletico Tucuman 27 8 7 12 32 35 31
23 Patronato 27 7 9 11 26 36 30
24 Huracan 27 5 10 12 22 28 25
25 Tigre 27 6 7 14 29 41 25
26 Sarmiento 27 6 7 14 26 41 25
27 Aldosivi 27 5 10 12 15 32 25
28 Arsenal 27 6 5 16 22 45 23
29 Quilmes 27 6 5 16 15 39 23
30 Belgrano 27 4 10 13 19 31 22
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, June 16
San Martin (San Juan) v Temperley (2045)
Huracan v Union (Santa Fe) (2200)
Talleres v Gimnasia-La Plata (2300)
Saturday, June 17
Banfield v Rosario Central (0015)
Arsenal v Godoy Cruz (1700)
Estudiantes v Belgrano (1915)
Atletico Rafaela v Quilmes (2015)
Aldosivi v Boca Juniors (2045)
Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2230)
Sunday, June 18
Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (1700)
Patronato v Tigre (1745)
Independiente v Olimpo (1915)
Defensa y Justicia v Atletico Tucuman (2000)
River Plate v Racing Club (2015)