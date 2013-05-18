May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 2 Godoy Cruz 3 Velez Sarsfield 1 Quilmes 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Friday, May 17 Arsenal 1 Racing Club 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 14 9 2 3 27 18 29 2 Lanus 13 7 6 0 18 6 27 3 River Plate 13 7 4 2 17 11 25 4 Godoy Cruz 14 6 5 3 18 13 23 5 Arsenal 14 6 5 3 17 14 23 6 Quilmes 14 5 6 3 22 17 21 7 Atletico Rafaela 14 5 6 3 18 13 21 8 San Lorenzo 13 5 5 3 15 11 20 9 Racing Club 14 5 4 5 17 15 19 10 Atletico Belgrano 13 3 7 3 10 9 16 11 All Boys 13 4 4 5 13 13 16 12 Independiente 13 4 4 5 11 12 16 13 Tigre 13 5 1 7 16 21 16 14 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 4 3 6 15 24 15 15 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 5 5 19 20 14 16 Estudiantes 14 3 5 6 12 16 14 17 Union (Santa Fe) 13 2 6 5 11 16 12 18 Velez Sarsfield 14 2 5 7 12 17 11 19 Boca Juniors 13 1 7 5 9 21 10 20 Argentinos Juniors 13 1 4 8 7 17 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 18 Boca Juniors v Colon (Santa Fe) (2315) Sunday, May 19 Independiente v San Martin (San Juan) (1610) Union (Santa Fe) v River Plate (1815) All Boys v San Lorenzo (2330) Monday, May 20 Argentinos Juniors v Atletico Belgrano (2110) Tigre v Lanus (2315)