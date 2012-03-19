March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine championship
r esults and standings o n Sunday.
Arsenal 1 Banfield 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0
San Lorenzo 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
San MartÃn (San Juan) 0 Boca Juniors 1
Played on Saturday.
Independiente 2 Atletico Belgrano 0
Olimpo 0 Racing Club 3
Tigre 1 Estudiantes 1
UniÃn (Santa Fe) 3 Velez Sarsfield 3
Played on Friday.
All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Lanus 0 Argentinos Juniors 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tigre 6 4 2 0 9 2 14
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
3 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 3 0 12 6 12
4 Estudiantes 6 3 3 0 7 3 12
5 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
6 Arsenal 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
7 All Boys 6 2 3 1 4 4 9
8 Racing Club 6 2 2 2 7 3 8
9 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 2 2 5 4 8
10 San Lorenzo 6 2 2 2 6 9 8
11 Union (Santa Fe) 6 1 4 1 7 6 7
12 San Martin (San Juan) 6 2 1 3 6 7 7
13 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
14 Lanus 6 2 0 4 6 7 6
15 Godoy Cruz 6 1 3 2 4 6 6
16 Independiente 6 2 0 4 8 11 6
17 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 1 3 2 6 9 6
18 Olimpo 6 2 0 4 7 11 6
19 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 1 4 6 8 4
20 Banfield 6 1 1 4 3 12 4
1: Copa Libertadores
