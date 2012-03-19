March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine championship r esults and standings o n Sunday. Arsenal 1 Banfield 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 San MartÃn (San Juan) 0 Boca Juniors 1 Played on Saturday. Independiente 2 Atletico Belgrano 0 Olimpo 0 Racing Club 3 Tigre 1 Estudiantes 1 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 3 Velez Sarsfield 3 Played on Friday. All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Lanus 0 Argentinos Juniors 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tigre 6 4 2 0 9 2 14 ------------------------- 2 Boca Juniors 6 4 1 1 11 5 13 3 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 3 0 12 6 12 4 Estudiantes 6 3 3 0 7 3 12 5 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 6 Arsenal 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 7 All Boys 6 2 3 1 4 4 9 8 Racing Club 6 2 2 2 7 3 8 9 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 2 2 5 4 8 10 San Lorenzo 6 2 2 2 6 9 8 11 Union (Santa Fe) 6 1 4 1 7 6 7 12 San Martin (San Juan) 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 13 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 1 3 5 8 7 14 Lanus 6 2 0 4 6 7 6 15 Godoy Cruz 6 1 3 2 4 6 6 16 Independiente 6 2 0 4 8 11 6 17 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 1 3 2 6 9 6 18 Olimpo 6 2 0 4 7 11 6 19 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 1 4 6 8 4 20 Banfield 6 1 1 4 3 12 4 1: Copa Libertadores (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

