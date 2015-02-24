Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 23
Defensa y justicia 1 San Lorenzo 2
Lanus 0 Belgrano 0
Sunday, February 22
Temperley 0 Boca Juniors 2
Aldosivi 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Argentinos Juniors 1
Independiente 1 Sarmiento 1
Nueva Chicago 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2
River Plate 2 Quilmes 2
Saturday, February 21
Olimpo 0 Racing Club 0
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Crucero del Norte 1
Estudiantes 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Huracan 1 Arsenal 0
Rosario Central 2 Tigre 1
Friday, February 20
Atletico Rafaela 1 Banfield 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 San Lorenzo 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
2 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
4 Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
6 River Plate 2 1 1 0 6 3 4
7 Argentinos Juniors 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
7 Belgrano 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
9 Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
10 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
11 Lanus 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
12 Banfield 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
13 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
14 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
15 Huracan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
16 Temperley 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
17 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
18 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
18 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
20 Crucero del Norte 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
20 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
22 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
23 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
24 Nueva Chicago 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
25 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
25 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
27 Sarmiento 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
28 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
29 Aldosivi 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
30 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-3: Copa Libertadores