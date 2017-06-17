June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 17 Arsenal 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Quilmes 1 Estudiantes 2 Belgrano 0 Friday, June 16 Banfield 3 Rosario Central 1 Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Talleres 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Temperley 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 Banfield 28 17 3 8 41 31 54 3 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 4 Estudiantes 28 14 8 6 43 26 50 5 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 ------------------------- 6 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 7 Independiente 27 13 9 5 34 21 48 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 14 6 8 32 24 48 9 Racing Club 27 14 4 9 44 37 46 10 Lanus 27 13 6 8 32 23 45 11 Rosario Central 28 11 9 8 36 27 42 ------------------------- 12 Talleres 28 11 7 10 31 26 40 13 Defensa y Justicia 27 11 7 9 24 21 40 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 28 11 7 10 24 23 40 15 Godoy Cruz 28 12 4 12 32 32 40 16 Atletico Rafaela 28 10 7 11 29 26 37 17 Temperley 28 10 6 12 28 35 36 18 Olimpo 27 8 9 10 31 29 33 19 Union (Santa Fe) 28 8 8 12 24 34 32 20 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 11 10 26 37 32 21 Velez Sarsfield 27 9 5 13 25 38 32 22 Atletico Tucuman 27 8 7 12 32 35 31 23 Patronato 27 7 9 11 26 36 30 24 Huracan 28 6 10 12 23 28 28 25 Tigre 27 6 7 14 29 41 25 26 Sarmiento 27 6 7 14 26 41 25 27 Aldosivi 27 5 10 12 15 32 25 28 Quilmes 28 6 6 16 16 40 24 29 Arsenal 28 6 5 17 23 47 23 30 Belgrano 28 4 10 14 19 33 22 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Saturday, June 17 Aldosivi v Boca Juniors (2045) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 17 Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2230) Sunday, June 18 Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (1700) Patronato v Tigre (1745) Independiente v Olimpo (1915) Defensa y Justicia v Atletico Tucuman (2000) River Plate v Racing Club (2015)