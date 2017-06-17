June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 17
Arsenal 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Atletico Rafaela 1 Quilmes 1
Estudiantes 2 Belgrano 0
Friday, June 16
Banfield 3 Rosario Central 1
Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Talleres 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Temperley 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56
2 Banfield 28 17 3 8 41 31 54
3 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52
4 Estudiantes 28 14 8 6 43 26 50
5 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49
-------------------------
6 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48
7 Independiente 27 13 9 5 34 21 48
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 14 6 8 32 24 48
9 Racing Club 27 14 4 9 44 37 46
10 Lanus 27 13 6 8 32 23 45
11 Rosario Central 28 11 9 8 36 27 42
-------------------------
12 Talleres 28 11 7 10 31 26 40
13 Defensa y Justicia 27 11 7 9 24 21 40
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 28 11 7 10 24 23 40
15 Godoy Cruz 28 12 4 12 32 32 40
16 Atletico Rafaela 28 10 7 11 29 26 37
17 Temperley 28 10 6 12 28 35 36
18 Olimpo 27 8 9 10 31 29 33
19 Union (Santa Fe) 28 8 8 12 24 34 32
20 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 11 10 26 37 32
21 Velez Sarsfield 27 9 5 13 25 38 32
22 Atletico Tucuman 27 8 7 12 32 35 31
23 Patronato 27 7 9 11 26 36 30
24 Huracan 28 6 10 12 23 28 28
25 Tigre 27 6 7 14 29 41 25
26 Sarmiento 27 6 7 14 26 41 25
27 Aldosivi 27 5 10 12 15 32 25
28 Quilmes 28 6 6 16 16 40 24
29 Arsenal 28 6 5 17 23 47 23
30 Belgrano 28 4 10 14 19 33 22
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, June 17
Aldosivi v Boca Juniors (2045)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 17
Velez Sarsfield v Sarmiento (2230)
Sunday, June 18
Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (1700)
Patronato v Tigre (1745)
Independiente v Olimpo (1915)
Defensa y Justicia v Atletico Tucuman (2000)
River Plate v Racing Club (2015)