June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Argentine championship matches on Sunday:
Boca Juniors 0 Arsenal 3
Argentinos Juniors 1 All Boys 0
Atletico Rafaela 4 Racing Club 2
Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 0
Played Saturday:
Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 1
Atletico Belgrano 3 Banfield 1
Estudiantes 1 Olimpo 0
Played Friday:
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Newell's Old Boys 1
Lanus 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 18 10 5 3 29 15 35
-------------------------
2 Tigre 18 10 5 3 27 13 35
3 Boca Juniors 18 9 6 3 29 17 33
4 Newell's Old Boys 18 9 4 5 26 19 31
5 All Boys 18 8 6 4 18 12 30
6 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 6 4 21 13 27
7 Argentinos Juniors 18 7 5 6 17 15 26
8 Estudiantes 18 7 5 6 21 22 26
9 Lanus 18 7 4 7 19 18 25
10 Union (Santa Fe) 18 5 9 4 19 18 24
11 Atletico Belgrano 18 6 6 6 17 19 24
12 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 5 8 4 19 18 23
13 San Lorenzo 18 5 7 6 19 22 22
14 San Martin (San Juan) 17 6 4 7 19 23 22
15 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 6 7 23 23 21
16 Independiente 18 5 4 9 20 26 19
17 Racing Club 18 5 4 9 18 25 19
18 Godoy Cruz 17 2 8 7 10 20 14
19 Olimpo 18 3 3 12 20 34 12
20 Banfield 18 2 5 11 15 34 11
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 18
Colon (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2320)