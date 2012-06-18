June 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday: Boca Juniors 0 Arsenal 3 Argentinos Juniors 1 All Boys 0 Atletico Rafaela 4 Racing Club 2 Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 0 Played Saturday: Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 1 Atletico Belgrano 3 Banfield 1 Estudiantes 1 Olimpo 0 Played Friday: San Martin (San Juan) 2 Newell's Old Boys 1 Lanus 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 18 10 5 3 29 15 35 ------------------------- 2 Tigre 18 10 5 3 27 13 35 3 Boca Juniors 18 9 6 3 29 17 33 4 Newell's Old Boys 18 9 4 5 26 19 31 5 All Boys 18 8 6 4 18 12 30 6 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 6 4 21 13 27 7 Argentinos Juniors 18 7 5 6 17 15 26 8 Estudiantes 18 7 5 6 21 22 26 9 Lanus 18 7 4 7 19 18 25 10 Union (Santa Fe) 18 5 9 4 19 18 24 11 Atletico Belgrano 18 6 6 6 17 19 24 12 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 5 8 4 19 18 23 13 San Lorenzo 18 5 7 6 19 22 22 14 San Martin (San Juan) 17 6 4 7 19 23 22 15 Atletico Rafaela 18 5 6 7 23 23 21 16 Independiente 18 5 4 9 20 26 19 17 Racing Club 18 5 4 9 18 25 19 18 Godoy Cruz 17 2 8 7 10 20 14 19 Olimpo 18 3 3 12 20 34 12 20 Banfield 18 2 5 11 15 34 11 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 18 Colon (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2320)