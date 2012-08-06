Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, August 5 River Plate 1 Atletico Belgrano 2 Godoy Cruz 1 All Boys 1 San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Saturday, August 4 Newell's Old Boys 0 Independiente 0 Arsenal 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 0 Quilmes 3 Boca Juniors 0 Racing Club 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Friday, August 3 Velez Sarsfield 3 Argentinos Juniors 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 1 Quilmes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Atletico Belgrano 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Independiente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 11 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 River Plate 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Lanus 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 19 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 6 Tigre v Estudiantes (2310)