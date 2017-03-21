Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
March 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, March 20 Atletico Tucuman 0 Aldosivi 0 Arsenal 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Sunday, March 19 Belgrano 2 Racing Club 0 Boca Juniors 1 Talleres 2 Estudiantes 1 Patronato 0 Godoy Cruz 2 San Lorenzo 0 Olimpo 1 Banfield 0 Sarmiento 2 Temperley 1 Saturday, March 18 Huracan 2 Defensa y Justicia 0 Independiente 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Newell's Old Boys 3 Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Friday, March 17 Quilmes 0 Rosario Central 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 16 10 4 2 38 15 34 2 Newell's Old Boys 16 9 4 3 24 12 31 3 San Lorenzo 16 9 4 3 29 21 31 4 Estudiantes 16 9 3 4 26 16 30 5 Banfield 16 8 3 5 19 17 27 ------------------------- 6 Lanus 15 7 5 3 17 12 26 7 Racing Club 16 7 3 6 24 18 24 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 6 6 4 15 11 24 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 7 3 6 16 14 24 10 River Plate 15 6 5 4 22 17 23 11 Talleres 15 6 5 4 14 9 23 ------------------------- 12 Atletico Tucuman 16 6 5 5 18 16 23 13 Independiente 15 6 5 4 11 10 23 14 Union (Santa Fe) 16 6 5 5 15 16 23 15 Godoy Cruz 16 7 2 7 17 21 23 16 Patronato 16 6 3 7 17 17 21 17 Atletico Rafaela 16 6 2 8 15 15 20 18 Defensa y Justicia 16 5 5 6 13 16 20 19 Olimpo 16 4 7 5 15 15 19 20 Sarmiento 16 5 4 7 16 18 19 21 Quilmes 16 5 4 7 12 22 19 22 Rosario Central 16 4 6 6 16 15 18 23 Tigre 16 4 6 6 19 20 18 24 Huracan 16 4 5 7 12 15 17 25 Aldosivi 16 3 8 5 10 14 17 26 Velez Sarsfield 16 5 2 9 13 24 17 27 Temperley 16 4 4 8 11 20 16 28 San Martin (San Juan) 16 3 6 7 14 27 15 29 Belgrano 16 2 7 7 9 16 13 30 Arsenal 16 1 5 10 13 31 8 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 22 Lanus v River Plate (0015)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0