Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
LONDON, April 29 April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - A rgentine championship results and standings on Sunday
Argentinos Juniors 0 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0 San Lorenzo 2 Arsenal 0 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 2 Olimpo 0 Saturday Independiente 2 Banfield 0 Boca Juniors 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 All Boys 1 San MartÃn (San Juan) 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Friday Lanus 3 Racing Club 1 Estudiantes 0 Velez Sarsfield 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 12 7 3 2 21 11 24 ------------------------- 2 Newell's Old Boys 12 6 4 2 15 8 22 3 Velez Sarsfield 11 5 5 1 17 8 20 4 Tigre 11 6 2 3 13 8 20 5 All Boys 12 5 5 2 11 9 20 6 Arsenal 12 5 4 3 12 10 19 7 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 17 11 18 8 Independiente 12 5 2 5 17 16 17 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 5 3 15 14 17 10 San Lorenzo 12 4 4 4 14 15 16 11 Atletico Belgrano 11 4 4 3 10 11 16 12 Estudiantes 12 4 4 4 14 16 16 13 Lanus 12 4 2 6 12 12 14 14 Atletico Rafaela 12 4 2 6 14 15 14 15 Argentinos Juniors 12 3 4 5 9 10 13 16 San Martin (San Juan) 11 3 3 5 11 14 12 17 Racing Club 12 3 3 6 11 16 12 18 Godoy Cruz 12 1 7 4 7 13 10 19 Banfield 12 2 4 6 11 22 10 20 Olimpo 12 2 1 9 12 24 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 30 Atletico Belgrano v Tigre (2220) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.