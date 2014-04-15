UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ahmad ousts veteran Hayatou as CAF president
* Six executive committee members voted out (adds more detail on executive committee)
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 15 Olimpo 3 Argentinos Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Quilmes 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 13 6 6 1 14 8 24 ------------------------- 2 River Plate 13 7 2 4 16 12 23 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 6 4 3 10 7 22 4 Lanus 13 7 1 5 17 16 22 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 19 15 21 6 San Lorenzo 13 6 3 4 15 14 21 7 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 2 6 24 21 20 8 Rosario Central 13 5 4 4 14 13 19 9 Godoy Cruz 13 5 4 4 13 12 19 9 Olimpo 14 5 4 5 13 12 19 11 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 5 4 13 10 17 12 Boca Juniors 13 4 4 5 13 11 16 13 Tigre 13 3 7 3 8 8 16 14 Atletico Belgrano 13 3 7 3 15 17 16 15 Atletico Rafaela 13 3 6 4 16 17 15 16 Quilmes 14 4 3 7 12 16 15 17 Argentinos Juniors 14 3 6 5 7 12 15 18 Racing Club 13 3 4 6 15 17 13 19 All Boys 13 3 4 6 9 16 13 20 Arsenal 13 3 1 9 9 18 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 16 Atletico Rafaela v Rosario Central (1800) Estudiantes v River Plate (2010) Newell's Old Boys v Colon (Santa Fe) (2010) Boca Juniors v San Lorenzo (2310) Thursday, April 17 All Boys v Arsenal (1800) Atletico Belgrano v Godoy Cruz (2010) Racing Club v Gimnasia-La Plata (2310)
MILAN, March 16 Controversial Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has said he is ready to throw in the towel after more criticism by supporters.
BARCELONA, March 16 Real Madrid have returned to the top of La Liga but need to halt their recent trend of leaking goals in games if they want to stay there in Saturday's trip to Athletic Bilbao, who have the second best home record in the Spanish top flight.