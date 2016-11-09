Nov 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Regular match on Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8
Atletico Tucuman 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 9 7 2 0 17 5 23
2 Boca Juniors 9 5 3 1 20 6 18
3 San Lorenzo 9 5 3 1 17 10 18
4 Newell's Old Boys 9 5 3 1 11 6 18
-------------------------
5 Racing Club 9 5 2 2 15 8 17
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 5 2 2 8 3 17
7 River Plate 9 4 4 1 17 10 16
8 Independiente 9 4 4 1 7 4 16
9 Talleres 9 4 2 3 10 6 14
10 Lanus 9 3 4 2 8 5 13
-------------------------
11 Tigre 9 3 4 2 13 11 13
12 Quilmes 9 3 4 2 8 9 13
13 Godoy Cruz 9 4 1 4 9 12 13
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 3 3 3 6 7 12
15 Banfield 9 3 3 3 9 11 12
16 Union (Santa Fe) 9 3 3 3 7 9 12
17 Atletico Tucuman 9 3 2 4 11 13 11
18 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 2 4 7 9 11
19 Rosario Central 9 2 4 3 10 8 10
20 Olimpo 9 2 4 3 8 9 10
21 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 10 12 10
22 Patronato 9 3 1 5 7 9 10
23 Temperley 9 2 3 4 4 11 9
24 Defensa y Justicia 9 1 5 3 5 9 8
25 Huracan 9 1 4 4 6 9 7
26 Belgrano 9 1 4 4 4 9 7
27 Aldosivi 9 1 4 4 5 11 7
28 Sarmiento 9 1 3 5 4 9 6
29 Velez Sarsfield 9 2 0 7 5 16 6
30 Arsenal 9 0 3 6 7 19 3
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana