Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Godoy Cruz 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Rosario Central 2 Aldosivi 0 Saturday, April 29 Temperley 3 Racing Club 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Patronato 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 San Lorenzo 1 Huracan 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Sarmiento 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 Tigre 0 Banfield 1 Friday, April 28 Independiente 2 Estudiantes 2 Quilmes 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 21 13 6 2 45 18 45 2 Newell's Old Boys 22 13 6 3 31 13 45 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 22 13 3 6 26 15 42 4 Estudiantes 22 11 7 4 37 22 40 5 San Lorenzo 22 12 4 6 37 27 40 ------------------------- 6 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39 7 Racing Club 22 12 3 7 39 29 39 8 Banfield 22 12 3 7 30 25 39 9 Independiente 21 9 8 4 24 14 35 10 Rosario Central 22 9 7 6 27 20 34 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 22 9 7 6 20 15 34 ------------------------- 12 Talleres 22 9 6 7 22 18 33 13 Lanus 21 8 6 7 23 22 30 14 Union (Santa Fe) 22 7 7 8 21 25 28 15 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27 16 Defensa y Justicia 20 7 6 7 17 18 27 17 Temperley 22 7 6 9 20 25 27 18 Godoy Cruz 22 8 3 11 22 28 27 19 Patronato 22 6 7 9 22 28 25 20 Velez Sarsfield 21 7 4 10 19 30 25 21 Olimpo 21 5 9 7 20 21 24 22 Atletico Rafaela 21 6 6 9 19 20 24 23 San Martin (San Juan) 22 4 10 8 17 30 22 24 Quilmes 22 6 4 12 15 33 22 25 Huracan 22 4 9 9 16 21 21 26 Tigre 22 5 6 11 25 33 21 27 Sarmiento 22 5 6 11 20 29 21 28 Aldosivi 22 4 8 10 13 26 20 29 Belgrano 21 2 8 11 12 24 14 30 Arsenal 21 2 5 14 16 39 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 30 Boca Juniors v Arsenal (2210) Olimpo v Atletico Rafaela (2230)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara