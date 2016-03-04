March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 4
Quilmes 1 Olimpo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 5 4 1 0 11 3 13
2 San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 10 6 11
3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
4 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 0 2 9 6 9
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 0 2 10 10 9
7 River Plate 5 2 1 2 12 9 7
8 Arsenal 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
9 Patronato 5 1 3 1 8 8 6
10 Banfield 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
11 Independiente 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
12 Sarmiento 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
13 Belgrano 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
14 Quilmes 6 0 4 2 9 15 4
15 Olimpo 6 1 1 4 4 10 4
Zone B
1 Lanus 5 4 1 0 7 3 13
2 Atletico Tucuman 5 4 0 1 8 2 12
3 Defensa y Justicia 5 3 1 1 13 5 10
4 Estudiantes 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
5 Boca Juniors 5 2 1 2 5 3 7
6 Temperley 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
7 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
8 San Martin (San Juan) 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
9 Aldosivi 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
10 Racing Club 5 1 2 2 5 10 5
11 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 1 3 8 9 4
12 Atletico Rafaela 5 1 0 4 2 10 3
13 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
14 Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 1 3 4 11 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 4
Argentinos Juniors v Defensa y Justicia (2215)
Saturday, March 5
Arsenal v Velez Sarsfield (0015)
Lanus v Newell's Old Boys (0030)
Atletico Rafaela v San Martin (San Juan) (2000)
Huracan v Estudiantes (2000)
Belgrano v Sarmiento (2215)
Gimnasia-La Plata v San Lorenzo (2215)
Sunday, March 6
Independiente v Colon (Santa Fe) (0030)
River Plate v Boca Juniors (2000)
Rosario Central v Banfield (2215)
Aldosivi v Temperley (2230)
Monday, March 7
Union (Santa Fe) v Racing Club (0030)
Tigre v Atletico Tucuman (2200)
Tuesday, March 8
Godoy Cruz v Patronato (0015)