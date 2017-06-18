June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 18
Defensa y Justicia 3 Atletico Tucuman 0
Independiente 1 Olimpo 1
Newell's Old Boys 1 Lanus 1
Patronato 0 Tigre 2
River Plate 2 Racing Club 3
Saturday, June 17
Velez Sarsfield 5 Sarmiento 1
Aldosivi 0 Boca Juniors 4
Arsenal 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Atletico Rafaela 1 Quilmes 1
Estudiantes 2 Belgrano 0
Friday, June 16
Banfield 3 Rosario Central 1
Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Talleres 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Temperley 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 28 17 8 3 58 22 59
2 Banfield 28 17 3 8 41 31 54
3 River Plate 28 15 7 6 50 28 52
4 Estudiantes 28 14 8 6 43 26 50
5 Newell's Old Boys 28 14 7 7 39 26 49
-------------------------
6 Independiente 28 13 10 5 35 22 49
7 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49
8 Racing Club 28 15 4 9 47 39 49
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 14 6 8 32 24 48
10 Lanus 28 13 7 8 33 24 46
11 Defensa y Justicia 28 12 7 9 27 21 43
-------------------------
12 Rosario Central 28 11 9 8 36 27 42
13 Talleres 28 11 7 10 31 26 40
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 28 11 7 10 24 23 40
15 Godoy Cruz 28 12 4 12 32 32 40
16 Atletico Rafaela 28 10 7 11 29 26 37
17 Temperley 28 10 6 12 28 35 36
18 Velez Sarsfield 28 10 5 13 30 39 35
19 Olimpo 28 8 10 10 32 30 34
20 Union (Santa Fe) 28 8 8 12 24 34 32
21 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 11 10 26 37 32
22 Atletico Tucuman 28 8 7 13 32 38 31
23 Patronato 28 7 9 12 26 38 30
24 Huracan 28 6 10 12 23 28 28
25 Tigre 28 7 7 14 31 41 28
26 Sarmiento 28 6 7 15 27 46 25
27 Aldosivi 28 5 10 13 15 36 25
28 Quilmes 28 6 6 16 16 40 24
29 Arsenal 28 6 5 17 23 47 23
30 Belgrano 28 4 10 14 19 33 22
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana