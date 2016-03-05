March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 5
Atletico Rafaela 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Huracan 1 Estudiantes 0
Friday, March 4
Arsenal 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Lanus 3 Newell's Old Boys 0
Argentinos Juniors 1 Defensa y Justicia 5
Quilmes 1 Olimpo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 5 4 1 0 11 3 13
2 San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 10 6 11
3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
4 Arsenal 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
5 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 0 2 10 10 9
8 River Plate 5 2 1 2 12 9 7
9 Patronato 5 1 3 1 8 8 6
10 Banfield 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
11 Independiente 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
12 Sarmiento 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
13 Belgrano 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
14 Quilmes 6 0 4 2 9 15 4
15 Olimpo 6 1 1 4 4 10 4
Zone B
1 Lanus 6 5 1 0 10 3 16
2 Defensa y Justicia 6 4 1 1 18 6 13
3 Atletico Tucuman 5 4 0 1 8 2 12
4 Estudiantes 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
5 San Martin (San Juan) 6 2 3 1 9 8 9
6 Boca Juniors 5 2 1 2 5 3 7
7 Temperley 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
8 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
9 Aldosivi 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
10 Racing Club 5 1 2 2 5 10 5
11 Huracan 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
12 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 1 4 8 12 4
13 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 0 5 3 12 3
14 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
15 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 1 4 5 16 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
Belgrano v Sarmiento (2215)
Gimnasia-La Plata v San Lorenzo (2215)
Sunday, March 6
Independiente v Colon (Santa Fe) (0030)
River Plate v Boca Juniors (2000)
Rosario Central v Banfield (2215)
Aldosivi v Temperley (2230)
Monday, March 7
Union (Santa Fe) v Racing Club (0030)
Tigre v Atletico Tucuman (2200)
Tuesday, March 8
Godoy Cruz v Patronato (0015)