Oct 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Tigre 1 Boca Juniors 1
Banfield 3 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Belgrano 1 Lanus 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Defensa y Justicia 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Estudiantes 0
San Lorenzo 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Sarmiento 0 Independiente 1
Saturday, October 1
River Plate 3 Velez Sarsfield 0
Aldosivi 2 Talleres 1
Racing Club 2 Patronato 0
Rosario Central 5 Arsenal 0
Temperley 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Friday, September 30
Godoy Cruz 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Quilmes 2 Olimpo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 5 4 1 0 9 0 13
2 River Plate 5 3 2 0 12 5 11
3 Racing Club 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
4 San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 9 5 11
-------------------------
5 Independiente 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
5 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 2 0 4 0 11
8 Boca Juniors 5 2 2 1 9 4 8
9 Rosario Central 5 2 2 1 7 3 8
10 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
-------------------------
11 Banfield 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
12 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 1 2 3 3 7
13 Union (Santa Fe) 5 2 1 2 3 4 7
14 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 4 7 7
15 Lanus 5 1 3 1 2 2 6
16 Atletico Tucuman 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
17 Olimpo 5 1 2 2 4 3 5
18 Sarmiento 5 1 2 2 2 3 5
19 Belgrano 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
20 Quilmes 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
21 Aldosivi 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
22 Temperley 5 1 2 2 2 5 5
23 Huracan 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
24 San Martin (San Juan) 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
25 Defensa y Justicia 5 0 3 2 4 7 3
26 Tigre 5 0 3 2 3 7 3
27 Velez Sarsfield 5 1 0 4 3 10 3
28 Talleres 5 0 2 3 2 5 2
29 Arsenal 5 0 2 3 4 12 2
30 Patronato 5 0 1 4 2 7 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, October 4
Atletico Tucuman v Huracan (0000)