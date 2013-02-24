Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
Atletico Belgrano 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Independiente 2 Racing Club 0
Saturday, February 23
Lanus 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
All Boys 2 Boca Juniors 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Quilmes 3
Friday, February 22
Estudiantes 1 San Lorenzo 1
Argentinos Juniors 1 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
2 Godoy Cruz 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
3 Quilmes 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
4 River Plate 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
5 Independiente 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
6 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
7 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
8 Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
9 All Boys 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
10 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
12 San Lorenzo 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
13 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
14 Velez Sarsfield 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
15 Racing Club 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
16 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
17 Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
18 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
19 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
20 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
River Plate v Tigre (2315)
Tuesday, February 26
San Martin (San Juan) v Newell's Old Boys (0115)