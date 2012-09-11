Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday Monday, September 10 Lanus 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 1 Sunday, September 9 River Plate 3 Newell's Old Boys 3 Argentinos Juniors 1 Boca Juniors 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Racing Club 0 Independiente 1 Quilmes 1 Saturday, September 8 San Lorenzo 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 All Boys 1 Estudiantes 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 San Martin (San Juan) 4 Arsenal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 6 4 1 1 10 7 13 2 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 7 3 12 3 Racing Club 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 4 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 2 1 8 3 11 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 6 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 6 6 11 7 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 8 Quilmes 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 9 River Plate 6 2 3 1 10 8 9 10 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 11 San Lorenzo 6 2 3 1 5 4 9 12 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 2 2 6 9 8 13 Lanus 6 2 1 3 5 4 7 14 Estudiantes 6 2 1 3 4 6 7 15 All Boys 6 1 3 2 9 10 6 16 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 17 Tigre 6 0 3 3 7 11 3 18 San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 0 5 6 11 3 19 Independiente 6 0 3 3 2 7 3 20 Union (Santa Fe) 6 0 1 5 4 10 1