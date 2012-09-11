Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, September 10
Lanus 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 1
Sunday, September 9
River Plate 3 Newell's Old Boys 3
Argentinos Juniors 1 Boca Juniors 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Racing Club 0
Independiente 1 Quilmes 1
Saturday, September 8
San Lorenzo 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 All Boys 1
Estudiantes 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
San Martin (San Juan) 4 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 6 4 1 1 10 7 13
2 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 3 0 7 3 12
3 Racing Club 6 3 2 1 9 4 11
4 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 2 1 8 6 11
6 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 6 6 11
7 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
8 Quilmes 6 2 3 1 8 5 9
9 River Plate 6 2 3 1 10 8 9
10 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
11 San Lorenzo 6 2 3 1 5 4 9
12 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 2 2 6 9 8
13 Lanus 6 2 1 3 5 4 7
14 Estudiantes 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
15 All Boys 6 1 3 2 9 10 6
16 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
17 Tigre 6 0 3 3 7 11 3
18 San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 0 5 6 11 3
19 Independiente 6 0 3 3 2 7 3
20 Union (Santa Fe) 6 0 1 5 4 10 1