April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, April 3 Sarmiento 1 Belgrano 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 7 6 0 1 15 4 18 2 Boca Juniors 7 5 2 0 13 4 17 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 7 5 2 0 10 4 17 4 Belgrano 8 5 1 2 13 7 16 5 River Plate 7 4 3 0 17 11 15 6 Banfield 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 7 Independiente 7 3 3 1 14 9 12 8 Racing Club 7 3 3 1 10 5 12 9 Lanus 7 3 3 1 9 6 12 10 Tigre 7 3 3 1 6 4 12 11 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 5 0 11 9 11 12 Newell's Old Boys 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 13 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 4 1 7 8 10 14 Estudiantes 7 3 1 3 9 11 10 15 Sarmiento 8 2 3 3 13 14 9 16 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 2 3 7 7 8 17 Defensa y justicia 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 18 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 9 12 8 19 Huracan 7 2 1 4 8 8 7 20 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 4 2 7 9 7 21 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 22 Quilmes 7 1 3 3 7 12 6 23 Crucero del Norte 7 1 2 4 3 7 5 24 Temperley 7 1 2 4 3 7 5 25 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 1 2 4 7 12 5 26 Olimpo 7 0 4 3 2 7 4 27 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 0 4 3 4 10 4 28 Nueva Chicago 7 0 3 4 6 12 3 29 Arsenal 6 0 3 3 4 10 3 30 Atletico Rafaela 7 0 3 4 4 11 3 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 4 Estudiantes v Racing Club (0010) Atletico Rafaela v Temperley (2000) Defensa y justicia v Rosario Central (2110) Aldosivi v Godoy Cruz (2215) Independiente v Gimnasia-La Plata (2315) Velez Sarsfield v Arsenal (2330) Sunday, April 5 River Plate v San Lorenzo (1900) Lanus v Argentinos Juniors (2000) Colon (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (2115) Huracan v Boca Juniors (2115) Quilmes v Crucero del Norte (2330) Monday, April 6 San Martin (San Juan) v Tigre (0030) Nueva Chicago v Banfield (1900) Tuesday, April 7 Newell's Old Boys v Union (Santa Fe) (0010)