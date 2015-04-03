April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 3
Sarmiento 1 Belgrano 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 7 6 0 1 15 4 18
2 Boca Juniors 7 5 2 0 13 4 17
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 7 5 2 0 10 4 17
4 Belgrano 8 5 1 2 13 7 16
5 River Plate 7 4 3 0 17 11 15
6 Banfield 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
7 Independiente 7 3 3 1 14 9 12
8 Racing Club 7 3 3 1 10 5 12
9 Lanus 7 3 3 1 9 6 12
10 Tigre 7 3 3 1 6 4 12
11 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 5 0 11 9 11
12 Newell's Old Boys 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
13 Argentinos Juniors 7 2 4 1 7 8 10
14 Estudiantes 7 3 1 3 9 11 10
15 Sarmiento 8 2 3 3 13 14 9
16 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 2 3 7 7 8
17 Defensa y justicia 7 2 2 3 5 6 8
18 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
19 Huracan 7 2 1 4 8 8 7
20 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
21 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
22 Quilmes 7 1 3 3 7 12 6
23 Crucero del Norte 7 1 2 4 3 7 5
24 Temperley 7 1 2 4 3 7 5
25 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 1 2 4 7 12 5
26 Olimpo 7 0 4 3 2 7 4
27 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 0 4 3 4 10 4
28 Nueva Chicago 7 0 3 4 6 12 3
29 Arsenal 6 0 3 3 4 10 3
30 Atletico Rafaela 7 0 3 4 4 11 3
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 4
Estudiantes v Racing Club (0010)
Atletico Rafaela v Temperley (2000)
Defensa y justicia v Rosario Central (2110)
Aldosivi v Godoy Cruz (2215)
Independiente v Gimnasia-La Plata (2315)
Velez Sarsfield v Arsenal (2330)
Sunday, April 5
River Plate v San Lorenzo (1900)
Lanus v Argentinos Juniors (2000)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (2115)
Huracan v Boca Juniors (2115)
Quilmes v Crucero del Norte (2330)
Monday, April 6
San Martin (San Juan) v Tigre (0030)
Nueva Chicago v Banfield (1900)
Tuesday, April 7
Newell's Old Boys v Union (Santa Fe) (0010)