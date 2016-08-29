Aug 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Monday, August 29
Aldosivi 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Sunday, August 28
Lanus 1 Boca Juniors 0
Belgrano 0 Independiente 1
Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
River Plate 4 Banfield 1
Tigre 0 Estudiantes 3
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Olimpo 0
Saturday, August 27
Atletico Tucuman 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Velez Sarsfield 0
Racing Club 1 Talleres 1
Rosario Central 0 Defensa y Justicia 0
Friday, August 26
Godoy Cruz 1 Huracan 0
Sarmiento 1 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Sarmiento 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Union (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
12 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
12 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
14 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Talleres 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
16 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
16 Rosario Central 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Patronato 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Temperley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
27 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
27 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
29 Banfield 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
30 Tigre 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-11: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, August 30
Temperley v Patronato (0015)