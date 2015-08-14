Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Sarmiento 0 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 19 12 4 3 29 10 40
2 Boca Juniors 19 12 4 3 32 16 40
-------------------------
3 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37
4 Rosario Central 19 9 9 1 26 16 36
5 Racing Club 19 9 7 3 24 14 34
6 Belgrano 19 10 4 5 23 14 34
7 Independiente 19 8 8 3 26 16 32
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 9 5 5 27 20 32
9 Tigre 19 8 7 4 19 14 31
10 Union (Santa Fe) 19 7 9 3 31 27 30
11 Estudiantes 19 8 6 5 19 19 30
12 Banfield 19 8 5 6 26 21 29
13 Lanus 19 7 7 5 23 19 28
14 San Martin (San Juan) 19 5 10 4 24 23 25
15 Newell's Old Boys 19 6 6 7 18 21 24
16 Temperley 19 5 7 7 14 16 22
17 Aldosivi 19 6 4 9 23 28 22
18 Quilmes 19 6 4 9 22 27 22
19 Godoy Cruz 19 5 7 7 17 22 22
20 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 16 21 22
21 Olimpo 20 4 9 7 14 18 21
22 Velez Sarsfield 19 5 5 9 20 23 20
23 Sarmiento 20 4 8 8 18 23 20
24 Defensa y justicia 18 4 6 8 17 22 18
25 Huracan 19 4 6 9 21 27 18
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 3 9 7 16 24 18
27 Atletico Rafaela 19 3 6 10 18 33 15
28 Crucero del Norte 19 3 5 11 18 30 14
29 Arsenal 19 3 5 11 14 31 14
30 Nueva Chicago 19 0 8 11 8 25 8
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 14
Belgrano v Tigre (2300)
Saturday, August 15
Independiente v Defensa y justicia (0010)
Nueva Chicago v Huracan (1800)
Godoy Cruz v Banfield (1900)
Aldosivi v Colon (Santa Fe) (2010)
Union (Santa Fe) v Racing Club (2110)
Lanus v Estudiantes (2330)
Sunday, August 16
Gimnasia-La Plata v Argentinos Juniors (1900)
San Lorenzo v Crucero del Norte (1900)
Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Rafaela (2115)
Newell's Old Boys v Temperley (2220)
Monday, August 17
Arsenal v Boca Juniors (0030)
River Plate v San Martin (San Juan) (2100)
Tuesday, August 18
Quilmes v Rosario Central (0010)