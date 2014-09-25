Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, September 25
Boca Juniors 1 Racing Club 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 7 6 1 0 19 3 19
-------------------------
2 Lanus 8 5 1 2 11 6 16
3 Newell's Old Boys 8 4 4 0 11 7 16
4 Independiente 8 5 0 3 14 14 15
5 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 2 2 9 5 14
6 Rosario Central 8 4 1 3 13 12 13
7 Atletico Rafaela 8 4 1 3 10 10 13
8 Racing Club 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
9 Estudiantes 8 3 1 4 9 8 10
10 San Lorenzo 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
11 Boca Juniors 8 3 1 4 8 11 10
12 Arsenal 7 3 0 4 6 11 9
13 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 2 4 8 9 8
14 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8
15 Defensa y justicia 8 2 2 4 11 16 8
16 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7
17 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 5 7 7
18 Banfield 8 2 1 5 6 10 7
19 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 4 3 5 9 7
20 Quilmes 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, September 25
Arsenal v River Plate (2210)
Friday, September 26
Estudiantes v Velez Sarsfield (2030)
Saturday, September 27
Atletico Rafaela v Olimpo (1800)
Independiente v Rosario Central (1800)
Sunday, September 28
San Lorenzo v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030)
Tigre v Defensa y justicia (1800)
Atletico Belgrano v Racing Club (1900)
Boca Juniors v Quilmes (2115)
Monday, September 29
Lanus v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Godoy Cruz (2110)
Newell's Old Boys v Banfield (2330)