April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 16
Atletico Rafaela 2 Rosario Central 3
Estudiantes 0 River Plate 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Tuesday, April 15
Olimpo 3 Argentinos Juniors 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Quilmes 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 14 6 7 1 14 8 25
-------------------------
2 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 7 4 3 11 7 25
3 River Plate 14 7 3 4 16 12 24
4 Rosario Central 14 6 4 4 17 15 22
5 Lanus 13 7 1 5 17 16 22
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 19 15 21
7 San Lorenzo 13 6 3 4 15 14 21
8 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 2 6 24 21 20
9 Godoy Cruz 13 5 4 4 13 12 19
9 Olimpo 14 5 4 5 13 12 19
11 Newell's Old Boys 14 4 5 5 13 11 17
12 Boca Juniors 13 4 4 5 13 11 16
13 Tigre 13 3 7 3 8 8 16
14 Atletico Belgrano 13 3 7 3 15 17 16
15 Atletico Rafaela 14 3 6 5 18 20 15
16 Quilmes 14 4 3 7 12 16 15
17 Argentinos Juniors 14 3 6 5 7 12 15
18 Racing Club 13 3 4 6 15 17 13
19 All Boys 13 3 4 6 9 16 13
20 Arsenal 13 3 1 9 9 18 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 16
Boca Juniors v San Lorenzo (2310)
Thursday, April 17
All Boys v Arsenal (1800)
Atletico Belgrano v Godoy Cruz (2010)
Racing Club v Gimnasia-La Plata (2310)