Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 25 All Boys 0 Velez Sarsfield 2 Lanus 0 Estudiantes 0 Tigre 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Saturday, November 24 Argentinos Juniors 1 San Lorenzo 2 Independiente 2 River Plate 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Union (Santa Fe) 2 Newell's Old Boys 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 17 11 2 4 26 12 35 2 Lanus 17 10 3 4 23 9 33 3 Newell's Old Boys 17 7 9 1 17 10 30 4 Racing Club 16 8 5 3 21 7 29 5 Atletico Belgrano 16 7 6 3 18 12 27 6 Boca Juniors 16 7 6 3 20 17 27 7 Estudiantes 17 7 4 6 17 15 25 8 River Plate 17 5 8 4 25 16 23 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 21 19 22 10 San Lorenzo 17 5 7 5 18 19 22 11 Arsenal 16 6 4 6 15 21 22 12 All Boys 17 5 6 6 18 23 21 13 Argentinos Juniors 17 4 7 6 17 23 19 14 Godoy Cruz 17 5 4 8 12 22 19 15 San Martin (San Juan) 17 4 5 8 21 23 17 16 Atletico Rafaela 16 4 5 7 18 22 17 17 Quilmes 16 3 8 5 15 21 17 18 Independiente 15 3 6 6 11 17 15 19 Tigre 16 1 8 7 15 25 11 20 Union (Santa Fe) 17 0 6 11 15 30 6 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 25 Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2215) Monday, November 26 Quilmes v Arsenal (2215) Tuesday, November 27 Atletico Rafaela v Colon (Santa Fe) (0030)