Nov 4 Results and standings from the Argentine championship on Friday. Olimpo 1 San Lorenzo 1 All Boys 2 Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Atletico Belgrano 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 13 9 4 0 17 3 31

2 Atletico Rafaela 14 7 2 5 20 19 23 3 Racing Club 13 4 9 0 10 4 21 4 Atletico Belgrano 14 5 6 3 13 10 21 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 6 2 11 9 21 6 Lanus 13 5 5 3 15 10 20 7 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 14 12 20 8 Tigre 13 4 6 3 14 12 18 9 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 11 12 18 10 Godoy Cruz 13 4 5 4 21 18 17 11 Arsenal 13 4 5 4 14 13 17 12 Independiente 14 4 4 6 11 15 16 13 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 6 4 11 12 15 14 San Lorenzo 13 4 3 6 12 15 15 15 Olimpo 14 2 8 4 15 18 14 16 All Boys 13 2 7 4 13 19 13 17 Newell's Old Boys 13 1 9 3 9 12 12 18 Argentinos Juniors 13 2 6 5 12 19 12 19 Estudiantes 13 2 4 7 14 19 10 20 Banfield 13 3 1 9 8 14 10