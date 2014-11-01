Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Racing Club 1
Godoy Cruz 1 Belgrano 3
Quilmes 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Friday, October 31
Banfield 3 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 13 9 4 0 28 7 31
-------------------------
2 Lanus 13 8 3 2 20 12 27
3 Racing Club 14 8 2 4 23 16 26
4 Independiente 13 8 2 3 24 19 26
5 Boca Juniors 13 7 2 4 17 15 23
6 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 2 6 17 15 20
7 Estudiantes 13 6 2 5 16 16 20
8 Atletico Rafaela 13 5 4 4 15 14 19
9 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 6 3 14 16 18
10 Arsenal 13 5 3 5 13 15 18
11 Tigre 13 5 2 6 19 16 17
12 Banfield 14 4 4 6 17 16 16
13 Rosario Central 13 5 1 7 17 19 16
14 Belgrano 14 4 4 6 16 20 16
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 3 5 6 9 12 14
16 San Lorenzo 13 4 2 7 13 17 14
17 Godoy Cruz 14 3 5 6 22 30 14
18 Quilmes 14 2 6 6 15 21 12
19 Defensa y justicia 13 3 3 7 16 24 12
20 Olimpo 14 2 4 8 8 19 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 1
Rosario Central v Atletico Rafaela (2345)
Sunday, November 2
San Lorenzo v Boca Juniors (1900)
Tigre v Lanus (1900)
Arsenal v Independiente (2115)
Monday, November 3
River Plate v Estudiantes (0030)
Defensa y justicia v Newell's Old Boys (2330)