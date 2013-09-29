Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Atletico Belgrano 3 Racing Club 0
Boca Juniors 2 Quilmes 0
Newell's Old Boys 2 Argentinos Juniors 0
Tigre 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Saturday, September 28
Atletico Rafaela 2 Olimpo 0
San Lorenzo 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Friday, September 27
Estudiantes 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
All Boys 1 Rosario Central 1
Arsenal 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 9 6 2 1 14 7 20
2 San Lorenzo 9 6 1 2 15 7 19
3 Arsenal 9 4 5 0 10 4 17
4 Boca Juniors 9 5 1 3 12 11 16
5 Argentinos Juniors 9 4 2 3 8 9 14
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 4 2 3 9 11 14
7 Lanus 8 3 4 1 13 4 13
8 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 4 2 11 8 13
9 Atletico Rafaela 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
10 Atletico Belgrano 9 3 3 3 13 11 12
11 Estudiantes 9 2 6 1 8 6 12
12 Godoy Cruz 9 3 3 3 6 4 12
13 River Plate 8 3 2 3 7 5 11
14 All Boys 9 2 4 3 9 7 10
15 Tigre 9 3 1 5 7 10 10
16 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 3 1 5 6 10 10
17 Quilmes 9 3 1 5 5 12 10
18 Rosario Central 9 2 2 5 7 12 8
19 Olimpo 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
20 Racing Club 9 0 2 7 3 17 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 30
Lanus v River Plate (0015)