Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, August 6
Tigre 1 Estudiantes 2
Sunday, August 5
River Plate 1 Atletico Belgrano 2
Godoy Cruz 1 All Boys 1
San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Saturday, August 4
Newell's Old Boys 0 Independiente 0
Arsenal 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Lanus 0
Quilmes 3 Boca Juniors 0
Racing Club 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Friday, August 3
Velez Sarsfield 3 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
1 Quilmes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Atletico Belgrano 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Independiente 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 River Plate 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Tigre 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Lanus 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 3 0