Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 7 Boca Juniors 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Lanus 0 Saturday, December 6 Belgrano 4 Independiente 0 Atletico Rafaela 1 Arsenal 6 Banfield 2 Rosario Central 3 Olimpo 0 Defensa y justicia 0 Friday, December 5 Velez Sarsfield 0 San Lorenzo 2 Estudiantes 4 Tigre 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Racing Club 18 12 2 4 29 16 38 ------------------------- 2 River Plate 18 10 6 2 33 13 36 3 Lanus 19 10 5 4 28 23 35 4 Independiente 19 10 3 6 31 29 33 5 Boca Juniors 19 9 4 6 25 23 31 6 Estudiantes 19 9 4 6 23 23 31 7 Tigre 19 8 2 9 30 26 26 8 San Lorenzo 19 8 2 9 26 22 26 9 Arsenal 19 7 5 7 27 25 26 10 Belgrano 19 7 4 8 26 26 25 11 Velez Sarsfield 19 7 4 8 21 22 25 12 Newell's Old Boys 19 6 7 6 21 24 25 13 Atletico Rafaela 19 7 4 8 25 29 25 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 6 6 7 16 15 24 15 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 31 38 21 16 Rosario Central 19 6 3 10 21 28 21 17 Banfield 19 5 5 9 25 25 20 18 Defensa y justicia 19 5 5 9 19 30 20 19 Olimpo 19 4 7 8 15 22 19 20 Quilmes 18 2 6 10 17 30 12 1: Copa Libertadores