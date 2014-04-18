April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 17
Racing Club 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
All Boys 1 Arsenal 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Wednesday, April 16
Boca Juniors 0 San Lorenzo 0
Atletico Rafaela 2 Rosario Central 3
Estudiantes 0 River Plate 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Tuesday, April 15
Olimpo 3 Argentinos Juniors 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Quilmes 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 14 6 7 1 14 8 25
-------------------------
2 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 7 4 3 11 7 25
3 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 7 3 4 20 15 24
4 River Plate 14 7 3 4 16 12 24
5 Rosario Central 14 6 4 4 17 15 22
6 Godoy Cruz 14 6 4 4 15 13 22
7 Lanus 13 7 1 5 17 16 22
8 San Lorenzo 14 6 4 4 15 14 22
9 Velez Sarsfield 14 6 2 6 24 21 20
10 Olimpo 14 5 4 5 13 12 19
11 Boca Juniors 14 4 5 5 13 11 17
11 Newell's Old Boys 14 4 5 5 13 11 17
13 Tigre 13 3 7 3 8 8 16
14 Atletico Belgrano 14 3 7 4 16 19 16
15 Atletico Rafaela 14 3 6 5 18 20 15
16 Quilmes 14 4 3 7 12 16 15
17 Argentinos Juniors 14 3 6 5 7 12 15
18 All Boys 14 3 5 6 10 17 14
19 Racing Club 14 3 4 7 15 18 13
20 Arsenal 14 3 2 9 10 19 11
1: Copa Libertadores