Aug 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 29
Aldosivi 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Temperley 1 Patronato 0
Sunday, August 28
Lanus 1 Boca Juniors 0
Belgrano 0 Independiente 1
Quilmes 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
River Plate 4 Banfield 1
Tigre 0 Estudiantes 3
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Olimpo 0
Saturday, August 27
Atletico Tucuman 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
San Lorenzo 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Velez Sarsfield 0
Racing Club 1 Talleres 1
Rosario Central 0 Defensa y Justicia 0
Friday, August 26
Godoy Cruz 1 Huracan 0
Sarmiento 1 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Atletico Tucuman 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Independiente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Sarmiento 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Union (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
13 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
15 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
15 Talleres 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
17 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
17 Rosario Central 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
19 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Patronato 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
27 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
27 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
29 Banfield 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
30 Tigre 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-12: Copa Sudamericana