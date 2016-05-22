May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 22
Boca Juniors 0 Defensa y Justicia 0
Newell's Old Boys 2 Atletico Tucuman 1
San Lorenzo 1 Banfield 1
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Estudiantes 1
Saturday, May 21
Quilmes 0 Independiente 3
Velez Sarsfield 0 Patronato 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 Argentinos Juniors 2
Olimpo 0 Sarmiento 1
Racing Club 2 Temperley 0
Friday, May 20
Arsenal 2 River Plate 1
Tigre 2 Aldosivi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 San Lorenzo 16 10 4 2 23 16 34
2 Godoy Cruz 16 10 3 3 27 14 33
3 Independiente 16 7 6 3 22 12 27
4 Arsenal 16 8 3 5 21 15 27
5 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 3 6 20 19 24
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 6 4 5 16 19 22
7 Rosario Central 15 5 5 5 19 15 20
8 Patronato 16 5 5 6 19 23 20
9 River Plate 16 4 6 6 21 22 18
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 2 8 21 28 17
11 Sarmiento 16 4 5 7 10 18 17
12 Banfield 16 2 9 5 15 20 15
13 Quilmes 16 3 6 7 21 32 15
14 Belgrano 15 3 4 8 20 24 13
15 Olimpo 16 3 4 9 11 20 13
Zone B
1 Lanus 15 12 2 1 27 7 38
2 Estudiantes 16 9 5 2 25 11 32
3 Atletico Tucuman 16 9 3 4 26 19 30
4 Defensa y Justicia 16 7 4 5 25 16 25
5 Racing Club 16 6 6 4 29 26 24
6 San Martin (San Juan) 16 6 5 5 23 20 23
7 Huracan 15 6 4 5 18 14 22
8 Union (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 24 22 22
9 Tigre 16 5 5 6 21 17 20
10 Boca Juniors 16 5 5 6 15 13 20
11 Aldosivi 16 4 5 7 19 28 17
12 Newell's Old Boys 16 3 7 6 16 21 16
13 Temperley 16 4 4 8 14 21 16
14 Argentinos Juniors 16 2 6 8 11 29 12
15 Atletico Rafaela 16 2 3 11 14 32 9
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 22
Lanus v Huracan (2345)
Monday, May 23
Belgrano v Rosario Central (2200)
Tuesday, May 24
Gimnasia-La Plata v Colon (Santa Fe) (0015)